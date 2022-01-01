Johnny Depp signs new seven-figure deal with Dior

Johnny Depp has reportedly signed a new seven-figure deal with Dior.



The Pirates Of The Caribbean star has “re-upped” his contract with the French luxury brand to reflect a “seven-figure” agreement for the actor to continue as the face of Dior’s Sauvage fragrance, a source told E! News.



Depp has worked with Dior as the ambassador for men’s fragrance Sauvage since 2015. After the product became the best-selling item on Sephora and Ulta’s websites earlier this year, the 59-year-old allegedly renegotiated his contract with the brand.



The Wall Street Journal reported in June that Sauvage became a best-selling product during Depp’s recent defamation trial with his ex-wife Amber Heard, which he won.



In June, a jury found Heard liable for defamation over her 2018 Washington Post op-ed in which she described herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse”. In the ruling, Heard was also awarded damages over an alleged “online smear campaign” against her.



Dior has continued to post Depp’s face and testimonials on its Instagram during the reported contract renewal.



In a post earlier this week, the brand posted photos of Depp backstage at a concert in Paris, captioned, “Fearless yet human, just like Sauvage.”



And in a video shared on the social media account, Depp can be heard saying, “Sauvage brings me a lot of memories, a lot of shows… Things that you smelled growing up that if I smell it, it takes me right back and I see the person that used to wear it.



“It's a sense memory, so a smell can make you travel.”