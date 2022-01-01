Lance Armstrong marries 'absolute rock' Anna Hansen

Lance Armstrong has married his partner of fourteen years, Anna Hansen.



In an announcement on his Instagram, the disgraced cycling star revealed they had tied the knot in a romantic French ceremony.



Captioning a selection of wedding photos, Lance wrote, “Best. Day. Ever. Married the love of my life @annahansenarmstrong.”



He also noted that it was “So special having our kids there as well,” referencing the couple’s two children - Max, 13, and 11-year-old Olivia.



Describing the event as “an evening full of laughter and plenty of joyful tears”, Lance’s post continued: “Anna, you have been my absolute rock the past 14 years and let me be clear, I would not have survived them without you. I am so proud of the couple we have become - It took us doing the work, the really hard work, and I am so glad that we did.



“I love you immensely and will always be here for you and our family.”



Anna shared Lance’s post, and posted a photo of latte art reading “ANNA & LANCE” with the caption “a perfect elopement” on her Instagram Stories.



Lance and Anna began dating in 2008. They welcomed their first child, Max, in June 2009, and Olivia in October 2010. The pair announced their engagement in 2017.



The sportsman, whose cycling career ended when it came to light he used performance-enhancing drugs, was previously married to Kristin Richard from 1998 to 2003. Lance and Kristin share three children.