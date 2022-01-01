Mandy Moore to be honoured at Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards

Mandy Moore will be honoured at the Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards after Emmys snub.



The actress, singer, and songwriter will receive the Virtuoso Award at the awards show on 13 August.



The ceremony will be held over two nights at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California.



Hollywood Critics Association founder Scott Menzel said in a statement on Mandy’s eligibility for the award, “Over the past two decades, Mandy Moore has transformed from a pop superstar to an actress to a director… Moore’s talent is undeniable, and her work on This Is Us solidifies that as she was able to combine all of her talents within this final chapter that included a multifaceted performance that left millions around the world in tears.”



Dulcé Sloan will host the 13 August ceremony - a night dedicated to broadcast and cable related awards - while streaming related awards will be held in a separate ceremony on 14 August, hosted by comedian Tig Notaro.



Tom Ellis and Mandy's This Is Us co-star Milo Ventimiglia have been tapped as presenters for the ceremonies, as well as a slew of other names in television.



This Is Us wrapped its sixth and final season earlier this year. The show, which is a fan favorite, failed to score any Emmy nods apart from in the music category.