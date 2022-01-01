Mindy Kaling hasn't ruled out future romance

Mindy Kaling shared in a new interview that she hasn’t “ruled out romance” in her future.

While speaking to Marie Claire on her ideas for a new show, the comedian and screenwriter noted she’d be open to a comedy about her life now.

Describing her current situation, the mother of two pitched the main character as a single woman in her 40s trying to find love - because The Mindy Project creator herself hasn’t “ruled out romance”.

Mindy continued that she wanted to explore a character like this on television because: “Culture largely says, ‘We don’t wanna hear about you. Your entire deal bums everyone out.’

“If you’re a 42-year-old (single) woman with kids, it makes people sad.”

The 43-year-old challenges this assumption, saying, “There is hope for us. There could be great stories about women, like me, finding love, finding happiness,” but she “can’t imagine anyone besides me would write it, so I have to find the time to do that.”

Mindy, who has never revealed who the father of her kids is, also spoke about the rumours that her close friend, and ex, B. J. Novak is their dad, admitting it doesn't bother her.

"He's the godparent to both my kids - and they have such a great relationship - and so far (the rumors haven't) affected my happiness at all, it hasn't affected my kids or BJ," she explained. "If that's what is going to be titillating to people, I'll take it."