Jason Momoa: ‘Conan the Barbarian reboot was turned into a big pile of s***’

Jason Momoa says his ‘Conan the Barbarian’ reboot was “turned into a big pile of s***”.



The 43-year-old actor hit out after critics slated the 2011 Marcus Nispel-directed project which followed Arnold Schwarzenegger's 1982 action movie of the same name.



Jason, set to appear in films including ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ and ‘Fast X’ told British GQ: “I’ve been a part of a lot of things that really sucked, and movies where it’s out of your hands.



“Conan was one of them. It’s one of the best experiences I had and it was taken over and turned into a big pile of s***.”



The swords, sex and sorcery flick, released the same year Jason made his ‘Game of Thrones’ debut as Khal Drogo, was based on the books by Robert E Howard.



The author’s writing also inspired the 1982 action film of the same name that starred Arnold Schwarzenegger and spawned a 1984 sequel.



Jason did not go into further detail about what specifically bothered him with how his ‘Conan the Barbarian’.



The Lionsgate release underperformed at the box office and currently holds a 25 per cent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.



Among the critics who savaged the remake were The Hollywood Reporter’s Kirk Honeycutt, who said: “There is no purpose to the film other than random blood splattering amid scenes of bondage, primitive savagery and S and M eroticism.



“The film is numbing and dumb, with its hero indistinguishable from its villains.”