Olivia Newton-John's daughter Chloe Lattanzi mourns her 'best friend' in heartfelt tribute

Olivia Newton-John's daughter Chloe Lattanzi has penned a heartfelt tribute to her "lighthouse mama".



The Grease actress passed away at her ranch in Southern California on Monday at the age of 73 following a battle with cancer, sparking an outpouring of tributes on social media from her co-stars and celebrity friends.



Her daughter Chloe, 36, shared an emotional tribute to her mother on Tuesday alongside the music video for their 2021 duet Window in the Wall.



"You are my lighthouse mama. My safe place. My heart space. It has been my honor and continues to be my honor to be your baby and best friend," Chloe wrote on Instagram. "You are an angel on earth and everyone touched by you has been blessed. I love you forever my life giver, my teacher, my mama."



Olivia's Grease co-star Didi Conn, who played Frenchy, appeared on Good Morning America on Tuesday and told the hosts that Chloe and Olivia's second husband John Easterling were with the Xanadu star "all the time" near the end and "hopelessly devoted" to her, a nod to one of the songs in the 1978 musical.



On Tuesday night, several landmarks in Melbourne, Australia, including Flinders Street Station, Melbourne Cricket Ground and the Arts Centre, were lit pink in honour of Olivia and her "enormous contribution" to the state where she grew up.



Her niece Tottie Goldsmith told Australia's A Current Affair on Tuesday that the family would accept an offer of a state funeral. She later clarified that the Physical singer would be laid to rest at her U.S. ranch but they would be interested in a state memorial service.



A spokesperson for Daniel Andrews, the Premier of Victoria, said on Wednesday that they were still talking to the star's family and no formal offer of a service has been made so far.