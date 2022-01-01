Ryan Reynolds admits Blake Lively's reaction to Wrexham soccer club purchase was 'not good'

Ryan Reynolds has revealed his wife Blake Lively had a "not good" reaction when he told her he was buying half of Wrexham AFC.



The Deadpool actor and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Rob McElhenney completed a deal to become the co-owners of the struggling Welsh club in February 2021, and their takeover was captured on camera for the upcoming docuseries Welcome to Wrexham.



Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday to discuss the series with guest host McElhenney, Reynolds revealed that Lively wasn't too impressed by the idea.



"I remember after you reached out with this absolutely insane idea and I remember seeing Blake, saying, 'I have bad news and I have really bad news. The bad news is I slipped into someone's DMs again. The really bad news is that I might have bought half of a fifth-tier national football league in Wales,'" he recalled.



When asked what her reaction was, Reynolds quipped, "Not good, Rob, not great, we're still working through that one."



Reynolds became friends with McElhenney after he privately messaged him to praise a scene in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia but they had never met in person when they decided to become co-owners of the team.



The actor admitted he didn't know much about soccer when he became involved with the club but he is now "obsessed", adding, "I understand the absolutely gorgeous disaster, slow-motion trainwreck that is the sport of football."



Welcome to Wrexham premieres later this month.