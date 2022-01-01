Olivia Wilde criticises Jason Sudeikis for serving custody papers in 'aggressive way'

Olivia Wilde has slammed her ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis for serving her with custody papers in an "aggressive way".

While the actress/director was promoting her upcoming movie Don't Worry Darling onstage at CinemaCon in Las Vegas last April, she was handed an envelope from a person in the audience. It was later confirmed Olivia had been served with legal papers relating to a custody matter involving her and Jason's two children - Otis, eight, and Daisy, five.

On Wednesday, editors at DailyMail.com obtained court documents relating to the former couple's child custody arrangements in which the Booksmart filmmaker accused Jason of trying to "embarrass" her.

"Jason's actions were clearly intended to threaten me and catch me off guard. He could have served me discreetly, but instead, he chose to serve me in the most aggressive manner possible," she stated, according to the outlet. "The fact that Jason would embarrass me professionally and put our personal conflict on public display in this manner is extremely contrary to our children's best interests. Since Jason has made it clear that we will not be able to work this out for our children's sake outside of the court system, I filed a petition for custody in Los Angeles."

Olivia and Jason had originally agreed to share custody of their children and split their time between New York, Los Angeles, and London. However, the Horrible Bosses actor filed a custody petition in April as he planned to live in the Big Apple after he had wrapped shooting the TV series Ted Lasso.

In her motion to dismiss the petition, Olivia alleged that she and Jason had agreed to send their children to school in L.A.

"Recently, however, Jason decided that he wanted to go to New York for the next year while he is not working, and wanted the children to be with him there during this time off," the 38-year-old declared. "When I did not agree, since the children have not lived in New York for several years, Jason filed these papers."

In his own declaration, Jason claimed that he had been "reluctant" to serve Olivia with the papers, and hoped that they would be presented to her at Heathrow Airport, rather than at the home of her new boyfriend, Harry Styles. He also apologised for any upset the method in which the papers were served caused.

"I did not want service to take place at the home of Olivia's current partner because Otis and Daisy might be present. I did not want service to take place at the children's school because parents might be present," the 46-year-old commented. "I understand that the process server had only done her job; however, I deeply regret what happened. Olivia's talk was an important event for Olivia, both professionally and personally, and I am very, very sorry that the incident marred her special moment."

Olivia and Jason were together between 2011 and 2020.