Millie Bobby Brown admits she was in 'unhealthy situation' with TikTok star Hunter Ecimovic

Millie Bobby Brown has admitted she was in an "unhealthy situation" with TikTok star Hunter 'Echo' Ecimovic but walked away months before he made outrageous claims about her online.

The social media influencer, who is now 22, hit headlines last July when he made a series of sexually explicit allegations about the Stranger Things actress, including the claim that he "groomed" her when she was 16, during an Instagram Live.

Her representatives denied his "dishonest" and "irresponsible" claims at the time, but in a candid conversation for Allure magazine, Millie acknowledged that she was in an "unhealthy situation" with him but walked away in January 2021.

"I felt very vulnerable," the 18-year-old recalled. "Also, no one on the (Stranger Things) set knew I was going through this. So it was kind of nice to be able to just deal with that myself and no one else knew. Then it was harder when the whole world knew."

The British actress admitted she felt "powerless" being humiliated so publicly.

"It was a year of healing," Millie shared. "When you get publicly humiliated this way, I felt so out of control and powerless. Walking away and knowing that I'm worth everything and this person didn't take anything from me, it felt very empowering. It felt like my life had finally turned a page and that I actually had ended a chapter that felt so f**king long.

"Ultimately, all I wanted to do within my career is help young girls and young people out there know that I, too, go through things. I'm not this perfect person that is selling skincare products and (who is) in Stranger Things. I absolutely have made wrong decisions."

Millie, who is now dating Jon Bon Jovi's son Jake Bongiovi, called her time with Hunter a "blip".

Hunter apologised for his remarks shortly after the controversy, insisting he was "drunk" on the Instagram Live. He admitted he was "not proud at all of how I spoke" and "not OK with what I said".