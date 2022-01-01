Nicola Peltz speaks out over rumoured feud with Victoria Beckham

Nicola Peltz has broken her silence over her rumoured feud with mother-in-law Victoria Beckham.

The Transformers: Age of Extinction actress wed the fashion designer's eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, as part of an extravagant ceremony staged in Florida back in April.

However, rumours began to circulate about the pair's relationship after editors at Page Six reported last week that Nicola and Victoria "can't stand each other" and "don't talk".

Yet, in a joint interview with Brooklyn published by Variety on Wednesday, Nicola indicated that the gossip only began when she wore a custom-made Valentino design for her wedding day.

"I was going to and I really wanted to (wear one of Victoria's designs), and then a few months down the line, she realised that her atelier couldn't do it, so then I had to pick another dress," the 27-year-old insisted. "She didn't say you can't wear it; I didn't say I didn't want to wear it. That's where it started, and then they ran with that."

Meanwhile, Brooklyn maintained that "everyone gets along" in the wider Peltz-Beckham family.

"I've learned they're always going to try to write stuff like that. They're always going to try and put people down. But everyone gets along, which is good," he added.

Elsewhere in the discussion, Brooklyn revealed that he is keen to become a father.

"I keep saying to my wife, I can't wait to be a dad," the 23-year-old smiled. "I'm ready to have kids, but I always tell my wife, whenever you want."

Victoria has not yet commented on the alleged feud.