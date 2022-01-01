Jon Hamm joining The Morning Show

Jon Hamm is to star in season three of the Apple TV+ series The Morning Show.

The Mad Men actor has been tapped to play Paul Marks, a “corporate titan” who joins the fictional UBA network on which the breakfast news programme is broadcast.

Production on the new season is expected to begin shortly, with Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Billy Crudup reprising their roles.

The news comes after Hamm fronted a TV commercial for Apple TV+ titled Everyone but Jon Hamm earlier this year, in which he joked about the variety of celebrities to have TV shows and movies on the streaming service – except him.

“Jen and Reese, no Jon. Feels like a missed opportunity?” he asked in the ad when a teaser of The Morning Show popped up onscreen.

A release date for the third season has not yet been announced.

Hamm has a number of projects lined up at present, including the TV series Grimsburg.