John Easterling shares touching tribute to late wife Olivia Newton-John

Olivia Newton-John’s husband, John Easterling, has shared a tribute to his late wife.

The British-Australian actress and singer died on Monday after a battle with breast cancer at the age of 73, and her husband has now shared heartfelt words about the star.

Easterling uploaded a photo of the couple, and captioned it: “Our love for each other transcends our understanding. Every day we expressed our gratitude for this love that could be so deep, so real, so natural.

“We never had to ‘work’ on it. We were in awe of this great mystery and accepted the experience of our love as past, present and forever.”

Calling the actress “the most courageous woman I’ve ever known”, Easterling continued, “Her bandwidth for genuinely caring for people, for nature and all creatures almost eclipses what is humanely (sic) possible. In her most difficult times she always had the spirit, the humor, and the will power to move things into the light.”

The post concluded, “Even now as her soul soars, the pain and holes in my heart are healed with the joy of her love and the light that shines forward. Our family deeply appreciates the vast ocean of love and support that has come our way.”

Easterling and Newton-John married in 2008. In a 2016 interview with People, the Grease star gushed of her husband, “I always tell my friends you’re never too old to find love. I found the love of my life at 59 going on 60! I’m grateful.”