Ellen DeGeneres reacts to ex Anne Heche's car crash

Ellen DeGeneres has responded to her ex-girlfriend Anne Heche’s hospitalisation following a near-fatal car crash last week.

After Anne was involved in a car accident on Friday, a photographer asked the actress' ex-girlfriend about the incident.

Heche and DeGeneres dated from 1997 to 2000.

When quizzed about the 53-year-old's condition, DeGeneres, 64, told the cameraman, “We’re not in touch with each other, so I wouldn’t know.”

The talk show host sent her well-wishes to the actress, who is still in a coma. DeGeneres noted, “I don’t want anyone to be hurt.”

As she headed to her car, DeGeneres was asked, “It was quite a dangerous accident that happened, wasn’t it?” to which she replied, “Sure was.”

After Heche’s Friday crash, which saw the car she was driving catch fire after first smashing into a garage and then a house, a representative for the 13 Minutes star said that Heche was in a coma with “a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention”.