Kevin Hart to release self-help audiobook

Kevin Hart is set to release a self-help audiobook next month on Audible.

The comedian's upcoming audiobook, Monsters and How to Tame Them: Taking Charge of the Voices in Your Head, is set for release on Audible on 15 September, Variety reports.

According to an Audible press release, the book centres on defeating negative self-talk, all wrapped "in his signature honesty, hilarious voice and adept storytelling".

In the audiobook, Kevin identifies different types of negative self-talk, including Control Monster (the need to control everyone and everything around you), Comparison Monster (comparing yourself against others, leading to irrational jealousy), and Approval Monster (the nagging feeling of wanting approval from the entire world).

"I already know you guys probably got one of these annoying inner monsters on your back, too," Kevin can be heard saying in the audiobook's trailer. "I'm gonna give a quick lesson on how to deal with them."

Kevin wrote Monsters and How to Tame Them with Neil Strauss, who wrote The Game: Penetrating the Secret Society of Pickup Artists and co-wrote Kevin's 2017 memoir I Can't Make This Up: Life Lessons.

Monsters and How to Tame Them follows Kevin's 2017 memoir as well as his 2020 audiobook The Decision: Overcoming Today's BS for Tomorrow's Success.

Kevin is currently under a multi-year original content production and development deal with Audible.