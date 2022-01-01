Steve Martin contemplating retirement

Steve Martin is thinking about retiring once his TV show Only Murders in the Building ends.

While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter for an interview released on Wednesday, the Father of the Bride actor admitted that he isn't going to seek out other projects once Only Murders in the Building is over.

The comedian's Disney+ series, new stage show, new book, and an upcoming documentary on his life have kept him from retiring immediately, according to the outlet.

"When this television show (Only Murders) is done, I'm not going to seek others. I'm not going to seek other movies. I don't want to do cameos. This is, weirdly, it," the 76-year-old said.

Detailing the offers the comic would always turn down at this point in his life, Steve said a studio comedy had "failure written all over it", political humour is out of the question because "Marty (Short) doesn't mind a 'boo', but I do", and a return to his stand-up days has never even been up for discussion.

Steve explained that his wife Anne Stringfield and their nine-year-old child take priority for him now.

"I have a family life that's really fun," he shared. "To film a movie now, to go someplace else to live, I'm not willing to do that anymore. I can't disappear for three months."

However, Steve noted his wife tells him, "You always say you're going to retire and then you always come up with something."

Only Murders in the Building was renewed for a third season last month.