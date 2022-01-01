Jerry Hall and Rupert Murdoch finalise divorce

Jerry Hall and Rupert Murdoch have officially finalised their divorce.

In June, editors at The New York Times claimed that the American model and Australian media mogul had split, and in early July, Hall filed for divorce. She cited irreconcilable differences.

On Wednesday, the 66-year-old was reported to have asked a judge at the Los Angeles Superior Court to cancel the petition. But just hours later, lawyers for the former couple issued a joint statement to DailyMail.com confirming that the marriage was over.

"Jerry Hall and Rupert Murdoch have finalised their divorce," they said. "They remain good friends and wish each other the best for the future."

Hall and Murdoch, 91, wed in London back in March 2016, just two months after announcing their engagement.

The Texas native was previously in a long-term relationship with Rolling Stones rocker Mick Jagger from 1977 until 1999. Though they held a Hindu wedding ceremony in 1990, the pair was never legally married.

Meanwhile, Murdoch was married to Patricia Booker from 1956 until their divorce in 1967, to Anna Torv between 1967 and 1999, and to Wendi Deng from 1999 until their split in 2013.