Kathy Hilton awkwardly confuses Lizzo with Gabourey Sidibe during TV interview

Kathy Hilton awkwardly confused Lizzo with Gabourey Sidibe during a TV interview on Wednesday.

While appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star participated in a round of a game called Will Kathy Know Them? where she was shown a photo of a celebrity and asked to identify them.

When a snap of Lizzo flashed on the screen, Kathy answered, "I feel like I do."

She then asked, "Precious?" seemingly referring to Gabourey - who starred in the 2009 movie Precious.

Kathy's Real Housewives co-star, Crystal Kung Minkoff, who was also a guest on the talk show, tried to ease any tension over the error.

"She is precious, though. Lizzo is precious," she said, to which Kathy added: "That's what I call her! Her nickname is Precious, to me."

After the show aired, Kathy was the target of backlash on Twitter for mixing up the two Black women.

"I watched this real-time and my jaw literally dropped. Still can't believe it happened," one person tweeted, while another added: "I just wish she said, 'I don't know.' Honestly don't believe she's racist that girl literally said the first thing that came to her mind. Yikes, Lizzo likely gonna make a song about this... watch!"

However, others insisted the 63-year-old made a genuine mistake.

"I think Kathy deserves some grace you guys, for crying out loud she (has) literally mistaken Garcelle (Beauvais) for her own sister (Kyle Richards). Kathy is very much out of touch with the new celebrities," they commented.