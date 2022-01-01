Josh Peck praises co-star Jennette McCurdy's new memoir

Josh Peck has praised Jennette McCurdy's new memoir.



The Drake & Josh actor praised his fellow Nickelodeon child star's memoir, I'm Glad My Mom Died, on Instagram to celebrate its release earlier this week.



Sharing a picture of the duo hugging at an airport, Josh wrote in the caption: "My friend Jennette wrote a book and it’s out today. She’s brave, funny and thoughtful in ways few are. Get it today!"



In the comments underneath the post, Jennette replied, "Love you my friend! thanks for the kind words."



Jennette played Sam Puckett on the Nickelodeon show iCarly from 2007 to 2012, while Josh played Josh Nichols in Drake & Josh between 2004 and 2007. He once appeared in a 2009 episode of iCarly and had a guest role in the second season of the 2021 revival.



In I'm Glad My Mom Died, Jennette opens up about her days on iCarly and its spin-off Sam & Cat, in which she starred alongside Ariana Grande, as well as her complicated relationship with her abusive mother, who died in 2013.