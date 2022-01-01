Joe Keery felt better after getting rid of 'poisonous' social media

Joe Keery isn't interested in being on social media sites, calling them "subtle poison".



Joe's become a global star thanks to his role as Steve Harrington in Netflix smash hit Stranger Things, and was recently announced as the latest signing to the new Fargo series.



As well as acting, the 30-year-old is a keen musician, and played at Chicago's Lollapalooza festival in July under his stage name Djo.



While work keeps him constantly busy, one thing he no longer engages in is self-promotion on social media sites.



"I haven't been on social media for a while which I think has been good for me," he reflected in a chat with NME. "Social media is a very subtle poison that seeps into your self-esteem day-to-day. You have a sense of dread and you don't know why. Getting rid of it for me really helped."



His comments come hot on the heels of his co-star Millie Bobby Brown discussing her own relationship with social media.



The British actress' team handle her Facebook and Instagram accounts, while she updates fans directly via blog posts on her Florence by Mills website.



"It's really hard to be hated on when you don't know who you are yet," Millie, 18, sighed to Allure. "So it's like, 'What do they hate about me? 'Cause I don't know who I am.' It's almost like, 'Okay, I'm going to try being this today.' (And then they say), 'Oh, no, I hate that.' 'Okay. Forget that. I'm going to try being this today.' 'Oh, my God! I hate when you do that.' Then you just start shutting down because you're like, 'Who am I meant to be? Who do they need me to be for them?'



"Then I started to grow more, and my family and friends really helped. It helped to be able to understand that I don't need to be anything they said that I need to be. I just have to develop within myself. That's what I did... That's what I'm doing."