Hugh Jackman can spend an 'embarrassing level' of money on food

Hugh Jackman loves food so much that he can spend an "embarrassing" amount of money on it.



The Greatest Showman actor has admitted that he doesn't like to flash the cash often but will indulge his love of food with expensive trips to upmarket restaurants.



"I'm not materialistic for anything, really, except I can spend money on food - at an embarrassing level," he confessed during a discussion at the Condé Nast offices in New York, reports Vogue.com. "But I love the artistry, the beauty of it, the connectivity...



"I remember being a university student... and I just thought if there's one thing I want in life, it's to be able to walk in a restaurant without having to check the window for the prices."



However, Jackman isn't just about luxury dining experiences - he also likes the communal aspect of eating dinner around the table at home with his wife Deborra Lee-Furness and their children Oscar, 22, and Ava, 17.



"I love cooking lasagna with my kids and everyone eating in the kitchen and just having a bottle of wine," he added.



The Australian star hasn't been available for too many evening dinner experiences this year as he is starring alongside Sutton Foster in the Broadway revival of The Music Man. The show opened in December last year and Jackman has yet to announce his end date.