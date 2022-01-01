Jacob Elordi wiped Instagram of high school photos after The Kissing Booth premiere

Jacob Elordi was forced to clear his high school photos from his Instagram page after The Kissing Booth premiered in 2018.

In an interview for the September 2022 issue of GQ magazine, the Australian actor reflected on how his life changed dramatically the night the teen romantic comedy dropped on Netflix, and shared that he garnered four million new social media followers in mere hours.

"I had to go through and delete my high school pictures because that was the Instagram that I used for my life," he said. "I wish people could understand how drastic that change was."

Jacob went on to note that he still struggles with many aspects of fame, and is freaked out when the paparazzi takes his photo. He even once reached out to his Deep Water co-star Ben Affleck for advice, but the Good Will Hunting actor didn't exactly have a "reassuring" response.

"In certain bleak moments you start feeling like a phoney. You start wondering whether maybe you really did want the paparazzi to catch that snapshot of you," the 25-year-old recalled of their conversation, adding that he is determined to remain authentic despite his success.

"I still want to be in touch with my younger self, which is everything that I am. I don't want to look at everything from the outside. I want to be in it. I want to see it all from my eye."

The Euphoria star is currently working on Emerald Fennell's upcoming thriller, Saltburn.