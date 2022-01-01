Idris Elba slims down for Luther topless scene

Idris Elba asked his personal chef to help him look "the bee's knees" in the 'Luther' movie.

The 49-year-old actor is set to reprise his role as tough cop John Luther in a big-screen spin off of the BBC drama series and has ditched junk food in order to be "nice and lean" in a topless scene he appears in in the film.

King The Chef, aka King Enekeme, told The Sun on Sunday newspaper's Bizarre column: “I got him nice and lean — the ladies will love him. Idris wanted to lean up in particular for that film because there’s a topless scene he’s got to do, so he was like, ‘I’ve got to look the bee’s knees’. "

The chef explained he made a short-term change to Idris' diet and insisted the 'Mountain Between Us' star didn't work with a trainer to achieve his body goal.

He continued: “We put him on smoothies, lots of greens, kale and spinach, all that stuff, and avoided junk food.

“Everybody wants a good-looking plate of food. However, you’ve got to be realistic. If you want to get down to this weight in the next two to four weeks, it’s not only going to be dazzle dazzle.

“Bear with me for that period of time, after that you can have all the steaks and butter you want.

“There was no personal trainer on Luther, that was more food focused — I’m gonna take credit for that one.”

Idris has been tipped to replace Daniel Craig as James Bond, but King - who has been friends with the actor for years - doesn't think it would be the right move for his pal.

He said: “Whether he is or not I don’t know, I think there’s other things he’s got up his sleeve.

“I personally don’t think he should take Bond. It’s too obvious, it’s been around him for years. It’s time to move on.”