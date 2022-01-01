Ellen DeGeneres and James Tupper pay tribute to Anne Heche

Ellen DeGeneres and James Tupper have paid tribute to the late Anne Heche.



The Donnie Brasco actress was declared legally dead on Friday after being in a coma as a result of injuries sustained in a car accident on 5 August. She was 53.



Following the sad news, TV host Ellen took to Twitter to remember her former girlfriend.



"This is a sad day. I'm sending Anne's children, family and friends all of my love," she wrote.



Ellen and Anne were in a high-profile relationship between 1997 and 2000.



In addition, James posted a snap of his former partner on his Instagram page and added, "Love you forever," alongside a broken heart emoji.



Anne and James met on the set of the TV show Men in Trees and dated between 2007 and 2018. They welcomed a son named Atlas in 2009.



Meanwhile, Anne's ex-husband Coley Laffoon dedicated an emotional video to her on Instagram on Friday. The former couple was married between 2001 and 2007. They became parents to son Homer in 2002.



"In the wake of Anne's passing, I just wanted to say a few things. One, I loved her and I miss her and I'm always going to. Two, Homer is O.K. He's grieving, of course, and it's rough. It's really rough, as probably anybody can imagine, but he's surrounded by family and he's strong and he's going to be O.K.," he said. "Your check-ins, showing us your heart, offering prayers and everything, it's so beautiful. Thank you. It's hard for me, it's hard for my family, it's really hard for Homer. But we've got each other, and we have a lot of support and we're going to be O.K."



A number of Anne's former co-stars, including Robert De Niro and Alec Baldwin, also posted tributes to her online.