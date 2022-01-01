Padma Lakshmi 'relieved' ex-husband Salman Rushdie is recovering after attack

Padma Lakshmi shared that she was “relieved” to hear her ex-husband Salman Rushdie is recovering after being viciously stabbed.



After the Midnight’s Children author was attacked on Friday, his ex-wife Padma gave an update on his recovery process.



Rushdie, 75, was stabbed onstage during his 12 August speaking event at the Chautauqua Institution in Chautauqua, New York.



The author was hospitalised with serious injuries, and the next day was reported to be taken off his ventilator and in recovery.



Cookbook author and TV host Lakshmi took to Twitter on Sunday with well-wishes for her ex-husband



"Relieved @SalmanRushdie is pulling through after Friday’s nightmare. Worried and wordless, can finally exhale. Now hoping for swift healing," she wrote.



Lakshmi, 51, and Rushdie were married from 2004 to 2007.