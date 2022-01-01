Saw 10 confirmed with 2023 release date as Kevin Greutert returns

'Saw 10' will be released in October 2023.



The 10th instalment in the longrunning horror franchise has been confirmed by Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures with filmmaker Kevin Greutert - who directed both 2009's 'Saw VI' and 'Saw: The Final Chapter' the following year - at the helm.



In a statement, producers Mark Burg and Oren Koules said: "We have been listening to what the fans have been asking for and are hard at work planning a movie that 'Saw' aficionados and horror fans alike will love.



“And part of that is giving the reins to Kevin Greutert, director of 'Saw VI', which is still one of the fans’ favorites in the entire series. More details will be revealed soon.”



Greutert is a firm favourite with fans, and also worked as an editor on the first five films in the franchise, and 2017's 'Jigsaw'.



There is currently no casting news on the upcoming movie, and plot details are also being kept under wraps.



However, the studio has promised that "fans can be assured that the new film will capture their hearts – and other body parts – with all-new twisted, ingenious traps and a new mystery to solve".



The most recent installment was 2021's 'Spiral From The Book of Raw', which was co-written by Josh Stolberg and Pete Goldfinger and starred Chris Rock as Detective Ezekiel 'Zeke' Banks.



The film focused on a copycat killer rather than Tobin Bell's villain John Kramer, but Stolberg previously teased work on its sequel and a return for the icon villain.



Sharing a photo of himself with Goldfinger, burg and Koules in December last year, he tweeted: "Back with my horror family, polishing up the next @Saw script.



"I could tell you There will be [blood], but you know that already.



"What I can promise you is that this is gonna make John Kramer fans very happy!!! (sic)"