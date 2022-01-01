Florence Pugh confirms split from Zach Braff

Florence Pugh has confirmed she and Zach Braff broke up earlier this year.

The Black Widow actress confirmed in a cover interview for Harper's Bazaar magazine that she and the Scrubs actor quietly split up earlier this year after three years together.

Explaining why they didn't announce the breakup, Florence said, "We've been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it's been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on. We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we're not together. So we've done that. I automatically get a lumpy throat when I talk about it."

Florence and Zach faced intense scrutiny when they began dating in 2019 due to their 21-year age gap. The British actress occasionally spoke out to defend the relationship and she admitted the attention they received felt invasive.

"Whenever I feel like that line has been crossed in my life, whether it's paparazzi taking private moments, or moments that aren't even real, or gossip channels that encourage members of the public to share private moments of famous people walking down the street, I think it's incredibly wrong," she shared. "I don't think that people, just because they have this job, that every aspect of their life should be watched and written about. We haven't signed up for a reality TV show."

They met while working on the short film, In the Time It Takes to Get There, and collaborated once again on A Good Person, which is due to be released next year. Florence called making the film, which was written and directed by Zach, "probably one of my most favourite experiences" as it felt like "a very natural and easy thing to do".

The 26-year-old didn't specify when she and Zach, 47, split up. However, speculation about their relationship status started circulating in May after she was pictured with Will Poulter in Ibiza. She denied she was dating The Revenant star at the time.