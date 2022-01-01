Eve Hewson begged Brad Pitt to give her role in Formula 1 movie

Eve Hewson recently called Brad Pitt and begged him to give her a role in his upcoming Formula 1 movie.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night, the Behind Her Eyes actress shared that she has become a big fan of racing ever since she watched Netflix documentary Formula 1: Drive to Survive during the Covid-19 pandemic.

And when Eve discovered Brad is developing a film with Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski about the sport for Apple Studios, she jumped at the chance to speak to him about a potential part.

"I have the same manager as Brad Pitt... flex... so, I was at dinner with my manager and I was obviously talking about it. And (my agent) was like, 'Oh, (Brad's) making a movie about it.' And I was like, 'Get Brad Pitt on the phone right now,'" the Irish star recalled. "She called him and I said, 'I will do anything in this movie, I will have one line. I will be in the pink room, I will do anything you want. But I've gotta be in this film.' He said, 'I'm such a fan, I watched Behind Your Eyes twice. You're in it, kid!'"

Eve went on to admit that she hasn't spoken to Brad about the project any further.

"I have no clue (what character I could play). But I feel we had a verbal agreement over the phone, and if you say it on national television, it's legally binding. So, that's fine," she laughed.

It's unclear when Brad's movie will go into production.

Eve is currently promoting the TV series Bad Sisters, which also stars Sharon Horgan and Anne-Marie Duff.