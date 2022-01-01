Alec Baldwin insists he did not pull trigger on Rust set

Alec Baldwin has stated in a new interview that he did not pull the trigger of the gun that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust.

While appearing on The Chris Cuomo Project podcast, the actor spoke out about the on-set shooting during production for the film that he was both starring in and co-producing.

While filming for Rust in October last year, Baldwin was given a prop gun to rehearse a scene with. Though he was told the gun was all clear to use, it had a live round in it which killed mother-of-one Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza.

An FBI forensic report finished last week and found that the gun could not have been fired without someone pulling the trigger.

On Cuomo’s podcast, Baldwin insisted he did not pull the trigger - that the faulty gun fired on its own.

“The only question here is who put a live round in the gun,” the actor said of the investigation into the shooting.

He explained the concept of “fanning a gun”, an action which Baldwin said may have contributed to Hutchins’ death.

“In old Western movies, you would see someone fan the hammer of the gun,” Baldwin said.

If the gun’s hammer didn’t lock, and someone pulled it back far enough, the gun would fire without anyone pulling the trigger, the 64-year-old continued.

“The point is we were told everything was cool and you can relax and we are working with a gun that is safe to rehearse with," he said.