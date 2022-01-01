Zoe Kravitz 'really grateful' new movie brought her and Channing Tatum together

Zoe Kravitz has shed light on her relationship with Channing Tatum.

While speaking to The Wall Street Journal’s magazine about her upcoming film Pussy Island, her directorial debut, Zoe shared how the movie acted as a catalyst for her relationship with Channing after the pair met on set.

“I’m really grateful that this movie has brought him into my life that way,” Zoe said of working with and dating Channing. “When you make things with people, it’s a very sacred space, and when you’re compatible with somebody creatively, it often opens up other channels, because you’re kind of sharing all of yourself.”

The Batman star added that she initially cast Channing because the role needed “someone who hadn’t played a dark character before, because I think that’s exciting to watch someone who’s mostly played boy next door, good guy, love interest, all of that”.

She continued: “I felt, even from afar, before I knew him, that he was a feminist and that he wasn’t afraid of exploring that darkness, because he knows he’s not that.

“That’s why I was drawn to him and wanted to meet with him. And I was right.”

The thriller, which is still filming, tells the story of a cocktail waitress who works who way into the inner circle of a tech mogul (Channing) and ends up partying on his private island, where all is not as it seems. Haley Joel Osment, Geena Davis and Christian Slater co-star.