Chrishell Stause corrects headline downplaying her real estate sales

Chrishell Stause has corrected a news headline which downplayed her real estate career.

The Selling Sunset star took to Twitter on Tuesday to call out an article by People shared on the magazine's Twitter account, which covered a recent interview she gave to W Magazine,

In the chat, she opened up about how the Netflix show, about selling real estate, has affected her work.

“As of June, I think I’ve done seven deals so far (this year) in real estate. It’s not a ton of deals. I obviously could be doing a lot more if that were my sole focus, but it isn’t,” she admitted.

She added that because of time constraints, she tries “to only take the jobs that are going to be filming on the show, or involve people I’ve worked with in the past”.

People reworked her quotes for an article titled Chrishell Stause Says She’s Sold 7 Homes This Year, but Acknowledges Real Estate Isn’t Her ‘Sole Focus’.

The meta title on Twitter read “Chrishell Stause Admits She’s Only Sold 7 Homes, Says Real Estate Is Not Her ‘Sole Focus’”.

Replying to People’s link to the article, Chrishell wrote, “This YEAR. I know what you tried to do here”.

People has not responded to the reality TV star’s implication that they downplayed her real estate achievements.

As well as her work in property, Chrishell is also an actress.