Colin Trevorrow wants to move away from film franchises

Colin Trevorrow is determined to move away from film franchises.

The 45-year-old director has been involved in all three movies of the 'Jurassic World' trilogy and has also been due to direct a 'Star Wars' film before leaving the project and Colin revealed that he wants to tell a story without having to impress a legion of fans.

Discussing his future plans in an interview with Screen Rant, Colin said: "I've learned something every day. For me, I'll be honest, (it's) being able to potentially make something that doesn't have a legion of people to whom it's deeply personal.

"Because I've been in that space on two different franchises for eight years of my life now, and it seems even movies that I've made that weren't about either of these were still kind of in the shadow of which franchise I was attached to."

Colin added: "(I'm ready) to be able to tell stories in a way that hopefully doesn't have people's childhood in its hands – because I'm one of those people; I understand it. It's a very delicate thing to be working with, the way we felt when we saw a movie like 'Jurassic Park' when were nine years old."

Trevorrow was speaking as his movie 'Jurassic World Dominion' has been released on DVD and he explained that the editing process for the blockbuster was "traumatic" at times.

He said: "It's a really, really challenging and at times traumatic process internally. Because it was my editor and I in the cutting room, knowing that we had to streamline this movie to get it to under two and half hours.

"And in order to do it, it took having to step away and look at the whole thing from 10,000 feet and just figure out what we could do."