Khloe Kardashian congratulates Rob Kardashian's ex Adrienne Bailon on baby news

Khloe Kardashian has congratulated Adrienne Bailon, her brother Rob Kardashian’s ex-girlfriend, on the birth of her first baby.

The Real talk show host dated Rob for two years, with their romance featuring on the early seasons of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. They split in 2009.

Adrienne, 38, announced the birth of her son Ever James with her husband Israel Houghton via surrogate on Instagram on Tuesday.

“Our baby boy is here & we are so in love! If you have followed our love story… you know that our journey to baby has been very challenging - But God is true to His word and His promises," she captioned a photo of herself and her husband with Ever.

“We have quietly prayed while sitting on this most magnificent secret for the last 9 months. He is worth every tear, every disappointment, every delayed prayer, every IVF cycle, every miscarriage. Everything.”

Mother-of-two Khloe, who recently welcomed her second via surrogate, responded to the post, “I am so beyond happy for you A!!! He is the luckiest little boy to have you both as his parents. You are going to be the most incredible mommy! I love you! Enjoy every second.”