Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser split - report

Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser have reportedly broken up.

Editors at Us Weekly reported on Wednesday that the very private Hollywood stars have split following eight years of marriage.

According to legal documents, Kartheiser filed for divorce at a court in New York on 10 August.

No further details were shared.

Representatives for Bledel, 40, and Kartheiser, 43, have not yet commented on the report.

The Gilmore Girls actress and the Titans actor started dating in mid-2012 and announced their engagement in March 2013.

They tied the knot in June 2014 and welcomed a son the following year.