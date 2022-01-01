Owen Wilson: 'Marvel scold me for Loki leaks'

Owen Wilson revealed he's been “scolded” for leaking plot details from the Loki TV show.

The actor spoke to ComicBook for an interview about returning as Mobius in the upcoming second season of Disney+ series Loki.

When asked for plot hints, Owen responded: “I do think that, you know, we’ll see what happens with this one… I immediately get kind of self-conscious because (Marvel are) so kind of uptight.”

Quizzed on whether he’d ever been “scolded” by the studio for answering those questions, Owen replied: “Yes… Yeah, multiple times.”

Owen, 53, previously admitted that he received a warning for revealing that Mobius has a moustache.

“When I let it slip that I’m wearing a moustache (as) Agent Mobius, I got an ominous text saying ‘Strike One’,” he told Esquire. “I don’t know who that was from.”

“We looked into it and we think it might have been (Marvel Studios boss) Kevin Feige using a burner phone or something. But that was never confirmed.”

Elsewhere in his ComicBook interview, Owen shared that filming is currently underway for Loki Season 2 in London with Tom Hiddleston back as the title character.