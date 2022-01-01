Anne Heche death ruled an accident

Anne Heche's death has officially been ruled an accident.



The Donnie Brasco actress was involved in a horror smash on 5 August, when she crashed her car into a garage at an apartment complex, and then into a house in Mar Vista, Los Angeles.



She was taken to hospital but never regained consciousnesses, and passed away on 12 August at the age of 53.



Officials from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner have now determined that the cause of her death was inhalation of smoke and thermal injuries.



A report also noted that a "sternal fracture due to blunt trauma" was another "significant condition".



Heche is survived by her sons - Homer, 20, and 13-year-old Atlas.