Twilight director 'kicks' himself for rejecting Taylor Swift's cameo request

Taylor Swift’s request to appear in The Twilight Saga: New Moon was turned down by director Chris Weitz.

While speaking on The Twilight Effect podcast, Chris revealed he received a request from the songstress to cameo in his 2009 movie but he ultimately decided against it.

“Taylor Swift was a huge Twi-hard, and Taylor Swift and I had the same agent at the time and he said, ‘Taylor would like to be in this movie - not because of you, but she’s a Twi-hard,’” Chris explained, referencing the name for fans of Twilight.

Chris reported that according to their mutual agent, the singer would take any role. Taylor was apparently happy to portray “someone at the cafeteria, or the diner or whatever,” the agent said at the time. “She just wants to be in this movie.”

Chris declined the opportunity, believing that Taylor’s presence on camera would prove a distraction for the audience.

“The hardest thing for me was to be like, the moment that Taylor Swift walks onto the screen, for about five minutes, nobody is going to be able to process anything,” the director said. “I kick myself for it too, because - I was like, wow, I could’ve been hanging out with Taylor Swift.

“She must have been like, ‘Who is this jerk?’ But sometimes you make decisions thinking this is for the best of the film.”