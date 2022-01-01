Christine Quinn leaving Selling Sunset

Christine Quinn is leaving the reality TV show Selling Sunset.

The real estate agent was one of the most polarising figures in the unscripted Netflix series about the employees of the Los Angeles-based Oppenheim Group.

Christine was often at the centre of drama among the other cast members, which include Chrishell Stause, Heather Rae El Moussa, Emma Hernan, and Mary Fitzgerald.

But according to editors at TMZ, Christine won't be returning for the upcoming sixth and seventh seasons of the popular programme.

Sources told the outlet that it was a "mutual decision" made between the 33-year-old and producers.

Previously, Christine skipped the reunion show following season five, claiming she had tested positive for Covid-19.

Of late, the former actress has been carving out a career in fashion and released her book, titled How to be a Boss B**ch, in May.

Earlier this month, it was confirmed Oppenheim Group member Nicole Young and model/real estate agent Bre Tiesi would be joining the cast of Selling Sunset.

A release date for the new season has not yet been announced.