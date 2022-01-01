Nicholas Brendon rushed to hospital following 'cardiac incident'

Nicholas Brendon was recently rushed to hospital after suffering a "cardiac incident".

A spokesperson revealed on the Buffy the Vampire Slayer star's Instagram page that the 51-year-old had to be rushed to hospital in an ambulance earlier this month due to an irregular heart rate of over 100 beats a minute.

"Nicky sends his love and wanted me to apologize that he hasn’t been going live as much lately and to give everyone an update," the post reads. "Nicky is doing fine now but he had to be rushed to emergency about two weeks ago because of a cardiac incident (tachycardia/arrhythmia)."

The post featured pictures of Brendon in an ambulance, sitting in a wheelchair at the emergency room's reception desk, and resting in a hospital bed. The image carousel ended with a photo of the actor and a dog.

The spokesperson went on to explain that Brendon, who played Xander Harris on the show, had a similar cardiac incident after he underwent surgery on his spine last year due to a dysfunction in the roots of some of his spinal nerves.

"Some of you might remember he had a similar incident after his second spinal surgery last year (for Cauda Equina) but this time. He is trying to get a little more rest and has been concentrating on medical appointments (sic)," the post concluded.