Gwyneth Paltrow to make guest appearance on Shark Tank

Gwyneth Paltrow has signed up to make a guest appearance on ABC's Shark Tank.

The actress/businesswoman, who founded her successful lifestyle brand Goop in 2008, will appear as a "guest shark" on the upcoming season 14 of the popular reality TV series, which offers entrepreneurs a platform to promote and seek investment in their companies.

Alongside Gwyneth, DoorDash chief executive and co-founder Tony Xu will also serve as a guest shark.

Other returning guests include Good American's Emma Grede, British entrepreneur Peter Jones, Kind founder Daniel Lubetzky, and fashion designer Kendra Scott.

Meanwhile, the programme's longstanding sharks - Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, and Kevin O'Leary - will be reprising their roles on the panel.

The new series will premiere on 23 September.