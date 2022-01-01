Anne Heche's podcast co-host pays tribute to late actress

Anne Heche’s Better Together podcast co-host Heather Duffy has paid tribute to the late actress.



Anne tragically died earlier this after having her life support turned off following a horror car smash. She was 53.



Heather has now penned a touching tribute for her colleague and friend, uploading a photo of the two standing back-to-back to her Instagram account.



“I had to take a moment to begin to process the profound loss of my beautiful friend with the kindest soul I’ve known,” Duffy began, explaining the delay in her tribute. “Anne was joyful despite all the challenges that she faced in her life. She was truthful despite being in a business that is make-believe. Spreading love and kindness in the world is what mattered most to her, even if, at times, the world did not give it back.”



Duffy praised Heche for the “bravery” and “sacrifice” she displayed in coming out as bisexual in the 1990s, saying she wished the media could have recognised how “harshly they judged” her.



“She was way ahead of us, and we are all just catching up. Fly free, my friend. This world was never meant for one as beautiful as you,” Heather concluded.