Aubrey Plaza hoarded lamps in luxury hotel room while filming in Italy

Aubrey Plaza hoarded lamps while living in a hotel room during a recent stint in Italy.

The Parks and Recreation actress shot the second season of The White Lotus at the Four Seasons San Domenica Palace in Taormina, Sicily earlier this year.

Reflecting on what it was like to stay at a hotel for so long during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday, Aubrey told guest host Nicole Byer that she tried to bring some home comforts into her room.

"It's really weird living out of a hotel. I got really into going to town, the old little Italian village and buying weird grandma lamps and putting them in my room," she said. "But we were staying in a five-star hotel. The staff would be like, 'You know, we can give you a lamp if you ask? We can give you anything?' and I was like, 'Well, I'll just buy my own lamps, thank you very much.' I don't like the overhead lighting, I just try to make it like a house."

Aubrey went on to note that she suspects she was "flagged" by local police officers over her penchant for lamps and some of her outfit choices.

"I would walk around with my friends wearing sweatpants. You don't do that in Italy, normally. I think they thought I was a crazy person. I was flagged pretty much right away," the 38-year-old continued.

Elsewhere in the chat, Aubrey revealed that she has no issue "stealing" bottled water from hotels.

"I steal it from hotels, I steal it from my trailers," she laughed. "In the hotel in Italy, I would actually go down to the gym and take as many bottles of water as I could and fill my hoodies with them so I wouldn't have to pay for water. It was weird being a thief in a luxury hotel."