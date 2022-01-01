Jesse Eisenberg: I'd be shocked if I wound up in another DC movie

Jesse Eisenberg is "not a comic book fan" and would be "shocked" if he appeared in another DC movie.



The 38-year-old actor played Lex Luthor in the 2016 DC superhero film 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice', and while he's insisted the genre is not important to him, he wouldn't rule out a return to the franchises.



He told Deadline: “I’d be shocked if I wound up in a DC movie, but it would be a pleasant shock.



“Listen, I’m not a comic book fan. To me, it was not playing a role that I’d envisioned since childhood. To me, it was a chance to play this great character that this great writer wrote, and I loved doing that. So, to play it is a joy, and to not play it isn’t something that I’m going to be ashamed to tell my kids about, because that is not an important genre in my life, even though I loved doing that movie.”



Meanwhile, Eisenberg revealed this week he's set to write and direct 'A Real Pain' and star in the film alongside Kieran Culkin.



The 'Zombieland' star is poised to head to Poland in March 2023 to shoot the film about "two estranged cousins who travel to Poland after their grandmother dies to see where she came from and end up joining a Holocaust tour."



They will be played by Eisenberg, 38, and 'Succession' star Kieran, 39.



Eisenberg is once again teaming up with Dave McCary, Emma Stone and Ali Herting’s production firm Fruit Tree on the movie, after his directional debut 'When You Finish Saving The World' was released under the banner.



The 'Now You See Me' star says the movie asks if "modern pain is valid against the backdrop of real historical trauma."



In an interview with ScreenDaily.com, Eisenberg said of the two characters: “They have a funny, fraught relationship; it’s a bittersweet story, as we realise maybe we don’t fully belong together, but against the backdrop of this incredibly dramatic history.



“I’m trying to ask the question is modern pain valid against the backdrop of real historical trauma? I think I’m speaking to the experience of people [in their 30s] who go back and it’s foreign to them – and now suddenly real.”



Eisenberg is hoping to work with as many team members from the crew of his first film as he can, along with locals.



He added: “Luckily I’m shooting in a country that has an amazing film tradition.”



The 'Social Network' star previously opened up about coming from a "secular suburban Jewish household" himself, while his ancestors were Polish.



He said: "I grew up in a secular suburban Jewish household where we only observed the religion on very specific times like a funeral or a Bar Mitzvah."