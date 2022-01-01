Grease returning to cinemas to honour Olivia Newton-John

Olivia Newton-John's 1978 film Grease is returning to U.S. movie theatres in honour of the late actress.



The singer and actress passed away on 8 August at the age of 73 after a battle with breast cancer, sparking an outpouring of tributes from her friends, family and Grease co-stars John Travolta, Stockard Channing and Didi Conn.



On Thursday, executives for AMC Theatres, the largest movie theatre chain in the world, announced that they were bringing Grease back to the big screen from Friday. The classic movie musical will play in 135 locations in America and will help raise funds for breast cancer research.



AMC CEO Adam Aron wrote on Twitter alongside a poster of the re-run, "To honor the late Olivia Newton-John: many of our U.S. theatres this weekend will show her classic 1978 hit movie Grease, again on the big screen. An inexpensive $5 admission price, and through our charity AMC Cares we will donate $1 per sold ticket to breast cancer research."