Woody Harrelson leads Suncoast cast

Woody Harrelson, Laura Linney and Nico Parker are set to star in 'Suncoast'.

The trio have been cast in the film that will be written and directed by Laura Chinn, in what will be her debut behind the camera.

'Suncoast' is inspired by Chinn's own life experience from the early 2000s and follows a teenager (Parker) who lives with her strong-willed mother (Linney), who must take their brother to live in a specialised facility.

While there, she strikes up an unlikely friendship with an eccentric activist (Harrelson) amid protests surrounding controversial medical cases.

Jeremy Plager, Francesca Silvestri, Kevin Chinoy and Oly Obst are producing the film, with production scheduled to begin next month.

Searchlight has boarded the project and Taylor Friedman will oversee the project for the studio.

Woody is also set to star in the musical comedy film 'Sailing'.

The 61-year-old actor will feature in a leading role in the Lionsgate flick, which follows a group of 1970s musicians as they discover the yacht rock music genre.

Chris D’Arienzo, creator of the Broadway musical 'Rock of Ages' has come up with the story, while Jeremy Plager will develop and produce with MegaMix (Jonathan Levine and Gillian Bohrer) and Harrelson.

Lionsgate president of production Erin Westerman said: "We’re thrilled to be working with Jeremy, Jonathan, Gillian, Chris, and Woody, and we’re confident that it will not only have a phenomenal soundtrack, but it will also put you in a summertime mood."

Meanwhile, Woody's recent credits include 'Triangle of Sadness', 'The Man From Toronto' and as the villain Carnage in the superhero film 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage'.