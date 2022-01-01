Gerard Butler 'devastated' by Darius Campbell Danesh's death

Gerard Butler is "devastated" by the death of his close friend Darius Campbell Danesh.



The Scottish singer and actor's family announced on Tuesday that the 41-year-old was found unresponsive in his apartment in Minnesota on 11 August and pronounced dead later that day. The cause of his sudden death is currently unknown, but local police confirmed there were no signs of intent or suspicious circumstances.



On Thursday, his fellow Scotsman Gerard returned to Instagram for the first time in almost a year to share a photo of him and his "true brother in arms" Darius and honour his late friend in the lengthy caption.



"To those lucky enough to have met Darius for more than a few minutes, they were deeply moved by his infectious laugh and barely containable zest for life. He was always armed with a smile, a booming voice, and a genuinely warm embrace that few could resist - nor would they want to!" he wrote.



"Darius' undying commitment to being of service to individuals- his family, his friends (none more so than me) and to the world at large made him the perfect friend."



The Olympus Has Fallen actor told his followers that he believes that there will be some meaning in why his friend "left us so early", and speculated that it might teach his loved ones to live with an open heart, put others first and not take themselves too seriously.



"But something tells me there will be way more waves created by our boy Darius further down the line," he continued. "My heart aches heavily. But going forward, I will beat my drum louder and celebrate life and its every beautiful moment because my brother showed me that was a pretty awesome way to go about it."



Darius was best known in the U.K. for competing in TV singing competitions Popstars and Pop Idol and his chart-topping debut single Colourblind in the early 2000s. He went on to become a West End musical theatre star.