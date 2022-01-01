Millie Bobby Brown: Enola Holmes 2 is important for my career

Millie Bobby Brown considers 'Enola Holmes 2' to be the "most important moment" of her career so far.

The 18-year-old actress stars in and produces the Netflix mystery sequel and considers it to be significant as she helped to develop the movie from the early stages of production.

Millie told Entertainment Weekly: "('Enola Holmes') may be the most important moment in my career so far because it's something that I developed.

"It's rewarding. Obviously, it can be tiring, and when you look back on it, you're like, 'Gosh, I can't believe I didn't fall asleep.' But there were so many things that I got to be a part of, and I was really grateful for that."

The 'Stranger Things' star continued: "My age and gender has never defined (my job), so everyone on set really respected me and heard me. It was such a nice environment to be able to experience."

Mille stars in the film as Enola Holmes, the younger sister of famous detective Sherlock Holmes (Henry Cavill) and revealed that she formed a close bond with the 'Superman' actor on set.

She joked: "Despite our humungous age difference – and he's going to hate that I said that – Henry and I had such a great chemistry on set.

"Being able to play his younger sister, it's quite easy. I have an older brother, and I know how easy it is to annoy him, get on his nerves, make him laugh. I know his weaknesses. I know his strengths. I basically just use that with my brother, so I actually used that on Henry, too."

Harry Bradbeer returns as director and revealed that he takes Enola out of her comfort zone in the flick.

He said: "I wanted this story to be a grittier one. I wanted to introduce her to working-class girls in a working-class world. I wanted it to be a completely new world for Enola, so she was more out of her depth."