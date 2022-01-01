Ryan Gosling to join Margot Robbie in Ocean's Eleven reboot

Ryan Gosling is in talks to join Margot Robbie in the 'Ocean’s Eleven' reboot.

According to Puck News, the 41-year-old actor has been in discussions about reuniting with his 'Barbie' co-star Margot, 32, for Jay Roach's upcoming Warner Bros movie prequel.

Margot is set to produce the movie with Tom Ackerley and Michelle Graham, while Gary Ross, Olivia Milch and Josey McNamara will executive produce.

'Ocean’s Eleven', starring George Clooney and Brad Pitt, was a heist comedy about con artists who stole millions from a Las Vegas Casino.

In 2018, Sandra Bullock led an all-female starring cast for a reboot, 'Ocean's Eight'.

The upcoming prequel is expected to take place in 1960s Europe and Carrie Solomon is working on the screenplay.

Meanwhile, Ryan recently revealed he agreed to star in Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' after he found a Ken doll in his back yard.

He said: "Best script I've ever read. I walk out in the backyard and you know where I found Ken? Face down in the mud next to a squished lemon."

Explaining that the doll belonged to one of his daughters with Eva Mendes, Ryan added: "I texted it to Greta and said, 'I shall be your Ken, for this story must be told.'"

The film also stars America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae and Will Ferrel and will be released in 2023.