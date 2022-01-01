Tiffany Haddish getting back into dating scene

Tiffany Haddish is enjoying getting back into the dating scene and meeting "potential suitors".

During an interview for the September 2022 issue of Cosmopolitan magazine, the Girls Trip actress was asked whether she was dating again following her split from Common in November 2021 following a year-long relationship.

And while Tiffany is "queendom-building right now", she also confirmed that she is looking for love.

"I have been dating my a*s off. That's one thing that's been really great. I know all the fine restaurants now," the 42-year-old shared. "I got a date coming up where I'm dining in the dark. You order your food before you go in, and you go in and it's dark, and the food is supposed to be really good because you can't see."

Elsewhere in the chat, Tiffany also insisted that she puts comfort first when she is going on a date.

"Put on something cute but not too fancy. Be ready for if you go dancing, some shoes that are cute but comfy. I don't want to be complaining. I'll wait until date three or four to be that date," she explained. "I'll do something uncomfortable and see how he handles my discomfort because you need to know that before you lay down with a man, unless he's going to be the jump-off (casual hook-up)."