Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck marry for second time

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot for the second time over the weekend.



The Hollywood stars, who wed in a low-key ceremony in Las Vegas on 16 July, celebrated their love with another ceremony at the actor's home in Savannah, Georgia on Saturday night.



In photos obtained by TMZ, Jennifer is seen wearing a stunning white gown with a flowing veil, while Ben looked handsome in a classic tuxedo.



It seems the pair opted for an all-white theme, with all guests - including the likes of Matt Damon and Kevin Smith - outfitted in crisp white outfits.



The service was reportedly officiated by podcaster Jay Shetty.



Jennifer's 14-year-old twins, Max and Emme, from her marriage to Marc Anthony, were in attendance, as were Ben's three children - Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10 - whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.



Representatives for the A-listers have not yet commented on the nuptials.



The On The Floor hitmaker and the Good Will Hunting actor met on the set of Gigli in late 2001 and got engaged in November 2002. They never made it down the aisle and parted ways in early 2004.



However, the pair reconnected shortly after J.Lo ended her engagement to retired baseball star Alex Rodriguez in April 2021, with Ben popping the question for a second time with a massive green diamond engagement ring last April.