Gary Busey charged with sex offences after appearance at film convention

Gary Busey is facing sexual offence charges following an appearance at a film convention in New Jersey.

On Saturday, a spokesperson for the Cherry Hill police department announced that detectives have charged The Buddy Holly Story actor with two counts of criminal sexual conduct in the fourth degree, one count of attempted criminal sexual contact, and one count of harassment.

The charges stem from incidents that allegedly took place at the annual Monster Mania Convention held at the Doubletree Hotel over the weekend of 12-14 August.

"On August 19th, 2022 as a result of the investigation, Cherry Hill Police Detectives charged Gary Busey, 78, of Malibu California," a representative stated. "The investigation into this matter is ongoing and anyone with additional information is urged to contact Detective Robert Daniello of the Cherry Hill Police Department."

Busey has not yet commented on the charges.

The 78-year-old is in the pre-production phase on two films - the drama Rabere and a comedy titled Not a Very Merry Christmas.